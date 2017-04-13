South Shields will celebrate when the job is done - Finnigan

Hat-trick hero Carl Finnigan insists promotion is “not enough” for South Shields - as they aim to wrap up the title this weekend.

The Mariners secured promotion on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at then-leaders North Shields, replacing them at the top of Northern League Division One.

Finnigan helped them follow that up by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Marske United on Tuesday, to move Shields onto 101 points for the season.

They could seal the championship if they claim a 33rd win in a row on Saturday, when Morpeth Town visit Mariners Park.

And Finnigan insists the Mariners will not be happy unless the title is theirs.

He said: “We’re all pretty professional here, and we couldn’t just go and celebrate beating North Shields 1-0 away from home.

“We realised that, yes, we had got promotion, but that’s not enough. We don’t want that.

“We want to win the title, and we’ve put the ball in our court.

“We’ve got to keep it there, and by winning on Tuesday, we’ve given ourselves an opportunity to go and play Morpeth on Saturday to potentially win the league.

“That’s exactly what we want to do, with a couple of games to spare.

“We’re hoping for a big crowd on Saturday coming to back us, and hopefully we can win the league for them.”

- Daniel Prince