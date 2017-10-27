Three points the priority for Jarrow Roofing boss

Jarrow Roofing travel to Guisborough Town in the Northern League Division One tomorrow looking for three badly-needed points against their fellow strugglers.

Richie McLoughlin’s and Mark Collingwood’s Roofers have won once in their last six games, picking up three out of a possible 12 league points and exiting two cup competitions and desperately need some luck to come their way in a season that has so far seen them struck by injuries.

Having signed both Matt Fisher and Scott McArdle from Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s Durham Cup exit at South Shields, the Roofers then lost Paul Gardiner to injury during the warm up to join unavailable players Darryll Donnelly, Brad Varga, Jamie Marshall, David Lowrie, Ryan Burton, Gary Dadd, Dan Kirkup, Chris Winn and Adam Shanks.

And while Marshall and Shanks hope to return, and with Dan Regan pushing Shaun Newbrook for the No1 jersey in goal, Roofing will still struggle to name a full 16-man squad for the game.

“Tomorrow’s game will be difficult with both teams needing the points and it’s never easy on the Guisborough pitch,” said McLoughlin.

“They will be a team working together to get the points and I would like to see us going there as a team, playing as a team, and come back with the points.

“It’s a must that we stick together and concentrate on one thing: going there to take three points off them and making that the priority.”

The Priorymen have enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in recent weeks, and with their last six games all coming in the league, they have picked up seven points to climb level with Roofing on 14 points.

A two-goal better goal difference sees Guisborough one place further up the table in 16th.

Kick off at Guisborough is at 3pm.