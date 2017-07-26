Matt Ritchie makes Newcastle comeback as Rafa Benitez's team takes shape

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United starting XI for tonight's friendly against Bradford City.

Benitez's side take on the League One club at Valley Parade (7.30pm kick-off).

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez sidelines long-serving Tim Krul at Newcastle

Matt Ritchie will make his first appearance of pre-season against Bradford.

The winger had a groin operation in the summer.

Striker Dwight Gayle will lead the line, while summer signing Florian Lejeune will partner Ciaran Clark in central defence in the absence of the injury Jamaal Lascelle4s.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is not involved.

Bradford manager Stuart McCall, meanwhile, has named Alex Gillead, on loan from United, in his starting XI.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot, Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Dummett, Atsu, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, Perez, Gayle. Subs: Woodman, Gamez, Manquillo, Mbemba, Saivet, Colback, Diame, Aarons, Murphy, De Jong, Mitrovic.

BRADFORD CITY: Doyle, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Chicksen, Gilliead, Vincelot, Reeves, Law, McCartan, Jones. Subs: Sattelmaier, Hanson, Pybus, Hudson, Devine, Patrick.