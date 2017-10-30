Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez set to step up bid to land £20million-rated striker - reports

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is set to step up a bid to land Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, according to reports in the Turkish media.

The Magpies have been continually linked with a move for the 26-year-old since the closing days of the summer window, with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur also said to be monitoring the situation. German side Wolfsburg reportedly had a £9million bid thrown out by the Black Eagles earlier this month.

But CNN Turk are reporting that United lead the chase for the Turkish international frontman, who has been impressing both for club, with two Champions League goals on his last outing v Monaco, and country, for whom he has netted eight times in 23 appearances.

Tosun has earned rave reviews for his performances in helping to guide big spending Besiktas to the top of Champions League Group G, with three wins out of three, and on to third place in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Despite reports claiming Besiktas may be open to bids of around £13million in August, owner Fikret Orman is believed to be asking for more than £20million with Tosun rated as one of Europe's hottest striking properties.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have been linked with a move for former Newcastle wideman Hatem Ben Arfa.

Hatem Ben Arfa is set to leave PSG in the winter window, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested

The enigmatic winger was a favourite with fans at St James's Park until his memorable stay on Tyneside came to an abrupt end under the tutelage of Alan Pardew back in January 2015.

Since then he rebuilt his career with Nice, where he was managed by new Foxes boss Claude Puel, and is currently enduring a difficult spell at PSG, where he has been frozen out.

Puel could be reunited with the France international in the January window.