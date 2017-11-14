Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez eyes move for rising Spanish star - report

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly eyeing a move for highly-rated Spanish youngster Gorka Guruzeta.

But the Magpies could face competition from a number of Premier League rivals, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old's progress.

The Sun report that Benitez is a keen admirer of Guruzeta, who can play either up top or on the wing.

The youngster is out of contract at the end of the current season, and can be signed provided a training compensation fee is paid to the Spanish outfit, who plucked him out of the lower reaches of Spanish football last summer for just £180,000.

Guruzeta, who is set to play against Manchester United's Under-23 side in the Premier League International Cup tomorrow, has so far scored six goals in 14 appearances for Bilbao's second string.

Benitez has made no secret of his desire to add a striker to his ranks in the winter window.

United have been linked with a loan move for out-of-favour Liverpool striker Danny Ings, as well as Turkish hitman Cenk Tosun and Villareal man Cedrick Bakambu.