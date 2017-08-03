5 things we learnt from Newcastle's win over Wolfsburg

Have your say

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Newcastle United in yesterday's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu were also on target at the AOK Stadion.

Rafa Benitez's side have only one pre-season friendly left before the new Premier League season kicks off.

What did we learn from the club's penultimate warm-up game?

1. Aleksandar Mitrovic is a key player – for now

Rafa Benitez

Mitrovic still divides opinion on Tyneside.

And the striker was in the thick of it for 45 minutes at the AOK Stadion.

Mitrovic missed an early chance, got booked for tangling with goalkeeper Max Grun and opened the scoring.

All in an afternoon's work.

Jonjo Shelvey

Benitez, we know, is desperate to bring in another striker in this summer's transfer window.

But right now Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle are all he has. And that's not enough.

Benitez has often spoke about Mitrovic's on-field discipline, and he momentarily lost his temper against Wolfsburg.

That can't happen in the Premier League.

2. Mikel Merino looks a player

New signing Mikel Merino got 20 minutes at the AOK Stadium.

And the midfielder, signed from Borussia Dortmund last week, impressed on his return to Germany.

Merino looks strong in the tackle and capable of playing a pass.

Crucially, Merino is also earning the respect of his team-mates on the training field, where he was given as good as he has got.

3. Rafa Benitez's patience is being tested

Benitez was asked for a transfer update after the Wolfsburg game.

And United's manager didn't have a lot to say.

Benitez is keen for the club to make more progress in the transfer market. That's easier said than done, and the situation is complicated the unwanted high-earners that are on Newcastle's books.

So Benitez didn't have much to say.

Asked if the club was close to a breakthrough, he told the Gazette: "We are working on that, but it's not an easy transfer window. We have to wait and see if we can do something."

Benitez – and Newcastle – can't wait too much longer.

4. Jonjo Shelvey has the bit between his teeth

Jonjo Shelvey, wearing the captain's armband, left his mark on a number of Wolfsburg players.

The home side had a lot of the possession in the first half, and Shelvey, looking fit and sharp, put in a series of tough challenges.

The midfielder got a warning, but not a booking, from the referee.

And the official appeared to signal to United's bench that Shelvey should be taken off in the second half.

Before Benitez could make a change, he had set up Newcastle's third goal, which was scored by Christian Atsu.

Shelvey is up for this season.

5. Jamaal Lascelles isn't guaranteed a start

Jamaal Lascelles had been sidelined with a knee since the first pre-season game against Heart of Midlothian.

But the club's captain came off the bench at the AOK Stadium.

And the defender should now be fit to line up against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

However, Benitez has a decision to make.

Summer signing Florian Lejeune has impressed in pre-season, as has Ciaran Clark, who was outstanding in the Championship.

And Lascelles knows he is not guaranteed a start against Tottenham.