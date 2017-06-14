7 things we learned from Newcastle's Premier League fixtures

The Premier League today published its 2017-18 fixtures.

And newly-promoted Newcastle United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at St James's Park on the opening weekend of the season.

The club's first away game is against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on August 19.

Newcastle end their campaign with a home game against Chelsea on May 13.

The times and dates of all fixtures, however, are subject to change for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

Here are seven things we learned from the club's fixture list:

New ground

Newcastle fans will get the chance to visit the 66,000-seat London Stadium, West Ham United's new home, on December 23.

Just champion

United's first meeting with the reigning Premier League champions Chelsea will be on December 2 at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte won the title in his first season at the club.

Derby day

The shortest journey supporters will have in the 2017-18 season is to Burnley, which is just over 115 miles from St James's Park. Newcastle travel to Turf Moor on October 28.

Wembley Way

United fans will get the chance to watch their team at the new Wembley for the first time on March 17 when they take on Tottenham Hotspur, whose White Hart Lane home is being rebuilt.

Matt Ritchie, left, and Dwight Gayle

A long old poke

Newcastle's longest journey is that to Bournemouth. The club visits the 11,464-capacity Vitality Stadium on February 24.

Festive cheer

United are at home to Manchester City on Boxing Day. Newcastle are scheduled to play Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on New Year's Day.

Anfield return

Former Liverpool manager Benitez will take Newcastle back to Anfield, which has had its Main Stain rebuilt since the club's last visit, on March 3.

