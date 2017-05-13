Achraf Lazaar breaks silence on his his future at Newcastle United

Achraf Lazaar is hoping to play a bigger role for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The defender joined the club from Palermo last summer in a £3million deal.

But Lazaar was restricted to just a handful of appearances by the form of Paul Dummett, Rafa Benitez’s first-choice left-back.

The 25-year-old, an unused substitute on the final day of the season when Newcastle beat Barnsley 3-0 to win the Championship title, came off the bench four times in the league and made five cup starts.

“I’m so happy for this promotion,” said the Morocco international. “I’m happy to stay with this team and the group.

“We have a very good group. Every player is good in the dressing room and I’m so happy for this.”

However, Lazaar, keen to be playing week in, week out, plans to speak to manager Benitez about his future over the summer.

While Lazaar hasn’t played as much as he had wanted in his first season in England, he feels he has improved as a player under the guidance of Benitez.

“The first day I came here for the name – it’s a big team in England,” said Lazaar.

“My dream is to play in England. I came here for this.

“I’m here to play. I didn’t do it too much this year. But I think the next year, I play (more).

“I need to speak to the team about the future.”

Benitez needed to bring on a left-back against Barnsley after Dummett was switched to centre-half following an injury to Isaac Hayden.

United’s manager sent on 24-year-old Massadio Haidara, who has a year left on his United deal and could leave the club this summer.

DeAndre Yedlin and Achraf Lazaar present Corbridge United Under-14s with a new kit

Lazaar’s last appearance for the club was in January’s fourth-round FA Cup defeat to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lazaar and defensive colleague DeAndre Yedlin last week presented Corbridge United Under-14s with a new kit on behalf of Wickes.

