Adam Armstrong admits it'll be 'weird' being in same division as Newcastle

Adam Armstrong has opened up about his move to Barnsley.

The Newcastle United forward joined the club until January after being told by Rafa Benitez that he wouldn't get the minutes on the pitch he needs at St James's Park.

Armstrong will be ineligible for Barnley's two Championship fixtures against his parent club.

But he admits it will be "weird" playing in the same division, but for a different club, having been on loan at League One Coventry City last season.

“It’s a bit weird being on loan at a club that’s in the same division as you," said Armstrong, who could make his debut against Preston North End on Saturday.

"But I have to get on with it and I cannot wait to get started. If I’m needed this weekend, I’m fit and ready to go.

“I’m here until January, and I’ll give my everything to Barnsley during that period. Hopefully, I can score a few goals and keep them near the top of the table.”

United manager Benitez spoke to 19-year-old Armstrong about his plans for him in pre-season.

Armstrong said: “At the start of the season I had a chat with Rafa Benitez and he said his plans for me were to go out in the Championship and get more minutes than I would with Newcastle.

“I chose Barnsley and I think it’s the right club and they’re heading in the right direction."