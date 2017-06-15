Adam Armstrong hopes historic England Under-20 World Cup win can help boost his Newcastle first-team claims

Adam Armstrong is riding the crest of a wave after England Under-20s historic World Cup win.

And the Newcastle frontman hopes he can take that confidence into pre-season at United's Benton training base, with the 20-year-old keen to stake a first-team claim next season.

Magpies duo Armstrong and Freddie Woodman return to Tyneside in the first week of July with their futures uncertain.

Both come back victorious after the Young Lions exploits out in the Far East, but with first-team football not guaranteed in the Premier League, the pair could be sent back out on loan.

Armstrong, who was last season farmed out to Barnsley in the Championship, admits he is not certain where his immediate future may lie.

But he is determined to get his head down and earn the right to be considered for a run in the top flight by manager Rafa Benitez.

"Confidence is a massive thing in any sport and I think a lot of the lads will have that after the tournament," Armstrong told nufc.co.uk.

"So I'll get my head down in pre-season and see how things go."

Speaking of his Oakwell loan spell last season, where he scored six goals in 21 starts, Armstrong admits it didn't go as well as the year previous, where he netted goals in League One for Coventry.

He said: "There was a lot of expectation on me, with how well I did at Coventry, to try and do the exact same again in a different league, but football's not like that.

"I still scored goals in the Championship and did well, I thought, so moving forward now onto next season I'll see where that brings me.

"I'll be back in pre-season with Newcastle and see how things go."