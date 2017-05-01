Agony for Newcastle's Tim Krul

Tim Krul and AZ Alkmaar suffered an agonising defeat in the KNVB Cup final.

Vitesse Arnhem won yesterday's showpiece in Rotterdam 2-0 to claim their first major trophy.

Former Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolswinkel scored both goals at De Kuip.

READ MORE: Newcastle’s Tim Krul reflects on THAT penalty and the toughest 16 months of his career

Krul, on a half-season loan at AZ from Newcastle, was the hero in his team's semi-final win over Cambuur.

But the 29-year-old left the pitch distraught after van Wolswinkel scored two late goals in front of a 46,105 crowd.

Krul – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015 – spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax.

However, he moved to Alkmaar in January after failing to make a first-team appearance for the Amsterdam club because of the form of Andre Onana.

And Krul has proved his fitness during a demanding few months at the AFAS Stadion.

Krul will return to United for pre-season.

Speaking last month, he said: “I’ve got a year left at Newcastle. That puts me in a good position for the manager to look at me and where I’m at in his plans.”

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here