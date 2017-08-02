Aleksandar Mitrovic and Javier Manquillo handed starts for Newcastle against Wolfsburg

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon's game against Wolfsburg.

The two clubs face each other at the 5,200-capacity AOK Stadion (3pm kick-off BST).

New signing Javier Manquillo makes his first start for the club since his move from Atletico Madrid.

United manager is without DeAndre Yedlin, who suffered a hamstring injury against Mainz at the weekend.

Benitez, however, welcomes back captain Jamaal Lascelles, who has recovered from the knee problem which had sidelined since the middle of last month.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will lead the line for Benitez's side.

Midfielder Mikel Merino, signed last week from Borussia Dortmund, is among the substitutes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot, Manquillo, Lejeune, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Mitrovic. Subs: ​Darlow, Gamez, Lascelles, Mbemba, Aarons, Colback, Merino, Murphy, de Jong, Diame, Gayle

