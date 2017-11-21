Aleksandar Mitrovic delivers bombshell to Newcastle ahead of January transfer window

Aleksandar Mitrovic says his patience is wearing thin at Newcastle United.

The striker has only played 49 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has told Mitrovic to be patient.

However, Mitrovic – who is interesting a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window – has admitted his “patience is almost to the end”.

The Serbia international needs to play between now and next summer’s World Cup finals.

Asked if it was hard to be patient, Mitrovic told the Gazette: “I’m patient, but we will see. My patience is almost to the end, so we will see. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. I’m patient, but we will see.”

Mitrovic needs to play between now and June, when the World Cup kicks off.

“It’s a big thing for the whole country, for all the Serbian players and for all the people in Serbia,” said the 23-year-old. “It’s a big thing for my country, for my family and for all people in Serbia.

“If you want to do something there, you have to be ready. If I want to be ready, I have to play games and to be on the pitch scoring goals.”