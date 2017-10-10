Aleksandar Mitrovic linked with move to Premier League rivals Brighton - but Newcastle January exit unlikely

Newcastle frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a January move to Brighton.

But the Gazette understands United would be reluctant sellers of the Serbia striker in the winter window.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Chris Hughton is keen to add Mitrovic to his Albion squad in a bid to arrest their lack of goal threat following promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton have netted just five goals in their seven top flight outings to date, with Tomer Hemed, currently suspended due to a stamp of DeAndre Yedlin last month, accounting for two of them.

Suggestions are that Hughton sent scouts to watch Serbia's 3-2 loss to Austria last Friday, with the 23-year-old the main point of interest.

While Brighton are desperate for a striker, it's unlikely United will let Mitrovic depart, without having signed a replacement, even though they were open to him leaving last summer.

Signing a replacement in the traditionally tough winter window, when clubs are reluctant to let players leave, even demanding a premium for those who are surplus to requirements, is far from straight forward.

The same applies to Dwight Gayle, who was subject to interest from the likes of Leeds United at the end of the summer transfer window.

Mitrovic and Gayle are playing second fiddle to summer signing Joselu this season, with the Spaniard netting twice and impressing with his workrate and link-up play.

And the Serb, who has played an integral role in guiding his country to the World Cup in Russia next year, has done himself few favours this season having needlessly earned himself a three-game ban for an elbow on West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

He was left out of United's matchday squad against Liverpool, despite being available having served his suspension.