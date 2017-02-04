Aleksandar Mitrovic returns to Newcastle's starting XI, Jamaal Lascelles on bench

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI.

The striker will lead the line against Derby County at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Daryl Murphy has dropped down to the bench for the visit of Steve McClaren's seventh-placed side.

United captain Jamaal Lascelles, meanwhile, is also among the substitutes.

Defender Grant Hanley starts in place of Lascelles, who has been struggling with a groin problem.

Mohamed Diame replaces Ayoze Perez at No 10, while fit-again goalkeeper Rob Elliot is on the bench ahead of Matz Sels.

Newcastle are second in the Championship table and a point behind league leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Hanley, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Diame, Gouffran; Mitrovic. Subs: Elliot, Lascelles, Gamez, Lazaar, Ameobi, Perez, Murphy.

DERBY COUNTY: Carson; Baird, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson; Bryson, Johnson, Butterfield; Ince Bent, Russell. Subs: Mitchell, Christie, Shackell, Vydra, Anya, Camara, de Sart.