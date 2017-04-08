Aleksandar Mitrovic returns to the fold at Newcastle

Aleksandar Mitrovic is back in Newcastle United’s squad for the club’s visit to Hillsborough, writes Miles Starforth.

Mitrovic wasn’t involved in the club’s midweek win over Burton Albion.

But manager Rafa Benitez has included him for this evening’s televised game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle are 10 points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield Town with six games left to play.

And United are looking to claim a club-record 14th away win over the season at Hillsborough, where they will be backed by 3,100 fans.

Mitrovic – who hasn’t played for Newcastle since late February – joins Dwight Gayle and Daryl Murphy in Benitez’s squad.

“Mitrovic is in the squad, and also Murphy,” said Benitez.

“Gayle too, so we have three strikers. Are you going to ask me ‘will you play with three strikers?’”

Midfield pair Isaac Hayden and Jack Colback haven’t travelled, while defender Ciaran Clark remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Defender DeAndre Yedlin and winger Rolando Aarons are back in training, but they won’t be risked by Benitez.

Hayden returned from ankle surgery last weekend, but he didn’t feature against Burton, while Colback has been laid low by a virus.

Asked if Hayden would travel, Benitez said: “No.

“We will not take any risks with these players, because if you are not fully fit and you put a player in, then you don’t know what will happen.

“We needed Hayden last weekend after one month, and maybe it was too demanding for him, that game. We have to be sure now that we don’t take any risks. Colback still has a virus.”

Yedlin is recovering from the thigh injury he suffered last month.

Benitez said: “Yedlin has been training, but still we have to wait. I hope he will play before the end of the season.

“He has been doing almost everything in the training sessions. We have to be careful with one or two things, but he is doing almost everything.

“He has been defending one versus one and two against two, these kind of situations.”