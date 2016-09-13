Aleksandar Mitrovic STARTS for Newcastle at QPR, Dwight Gayle on bench

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed his first Championship start of the season.

The Newcastle United striker starts tonight's game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road (7.45pm kick-off).

Mitrovic missed the first four games of the season through suspension and also the Brighton and Hove Albion fixture because of concussion.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute for the weekend's win over Derby County.

Leading scorer Dwight Gayle drops down to the bench.

Ciaran Clark, Ayoze Perez and Isaac Hayden have also been recalled to the starting XI by Rafa Benitez, who is without the injured Chancel Mbemba.

Newcastle are second in the Championship after a four-game winning run.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran; Mitrovic. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Hanley, Colback, Diame, Atsu, Gayle.

QUEENS PARK RANGERS: Smithies, Bidwell, Hall, Onuoha, Cousins, Washington, Chery, Henry, Caulker, Ngbakoto, Perch. Subs: Ingram, Lynch, Borysiuk, Wszolek, El Khayati, Shodipo, Sylla.