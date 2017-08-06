Aleksandar Mitrovic starts Newcastle's final pre-season friendly, Dwight Gayle NOT involved

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for Newcastle United's final pre-season friendly.

Benitez's side take on Hellas Verona at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the line for Newcastle, but Dwight Gayle, the club's top scorer in the Championship, is not involved.

READ MORE: Newcastle's Ciaran Clark explains THAT photo with Villa's Jack Grealish

Gayle hasn't been risked by United manager Benitez because of a minor problem.

New signings Javier Manquillo and Florian Lejeune will make their full home debuts, while Mikel Merino is among the substitutes.

Florian Lejeune

However, there's no place on the bench for midfielder Jack Colback.

Newcastle kick off their Premier League campaign on August 13 with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot, Manquillo, Lejeune, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Mitrovic. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Lascelles, Mbemba, Aarons, de Jong, Diame, Merino, Murphy.



