Aleksandar Mitrovic WILL start Newcastle's FA Cup tie against Birmingham

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be handed a start against Birmingham City.

The Newcastle United striker was left out of the squad for Monday's game against Blackburn Rovers.

But Rafa Benitez today revealed that Mitrovic will face Birmingham at St Andrew's.

"He will play, he will start," said United manager Benitez.

Benitez instead took Daryl Murphy to Ewood Park, where Newcastle lost 1-0.

Asked about Mitrovic's reaction to the decision to leave him on Tyneside, Benitez said: "He was fine.

"He knew he had to keep working. He went to work in the gym. Everything was organised properly.

"He understood Murphy also deserved to be there."