Alex Neil reacts after Newcastle come from behind to claim a point

Alex Neil had "mixed emotions" after Newcastle United claimed a point at Carrow Road.

A late goal from Jamaal Lascelles saw Norwich City held to a 2-2 draw last night.

Ayoze Perez had given Newcastle the lead with just 23 seconds on the clock, but defensive errors gifted Norwich two first-half goals, and Neil's side lead at the break.

However, the Championship leaders fought back strongly in the second half and created enough chances to win the game.

"It's a mixture of emotions really," said Norwich manager Neil. "We started the game extremely poorly, the goal we conceded was poor to say the least from us.

"Our response from that point onwards until half-time was great. We got ourselves in the lead against a good side at this level.

"In the second half we started OK, but as it wore on they put us under more pressure.

"We had quite a few injured, proper first team players. To have five or six out proved to be difficult, but I thought we held on, scrapped and saw the game out."

United are a point ahead of second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who drew 1-1 against Ipswich Town.