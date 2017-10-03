Amanda Staveley 'considering' bid for Premier League club after Newcastle visit

Financier Amanda Staveley is "consdering" a takeover of a Premier League club, according to a report.

The fund manager was at a sold-out St James's Park on Sunday to watch Newcastle United's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Staveley, however, was not there as a guest of either club, though she did meet Newcastle officials.

The 44-year-old, seen heading up the tunnel at St James's Park after the game, is understood to be looking to buy a top-flight club.

And Sky Sports claim that Staveley – who runs PCP Capital Partners, which has assets in excess of £28billion – is looking at a number of top-flight clubs.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley made it clear in the summer that he was prepared to sell the club.

Mike Ashley

If somebody would like come along and take this seat and fund Newcastle with a nought on the end with their wealth more than me, I will not stand in Newcastle United's way," said Ashley.

The billionaire bought United a decade ago for £134million.

Newcastle have held early discussions with a number of interested parties.

Staveley, however, has not yet registered an interest in buying the club, which is ninth in the Premier League.