Amanda Staveley looking to replicate Man City 'model' at Newcastle

Amanda Staveley will attempt to replicate the Manchester City "model" at Newcastle United if her consortium buys the club, according to a report.

Staveley's PCP Capital Partners is one of a number of potential buyers in talks with the club, which was formally put up for sale last week by owner Mike Ashley.

Rafa Benitez

However, there has not yet been a firm bid for United.

Staveley and the other interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements with the club.

The financier reportedly values the club at around £300million – Ashley is looking for closer to £400million – and a report in Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National yesterday claimed her consortium is could commit up to £500million to the club if successful.

It adds that Dubai-based Staveley is backed by money from the Arabian Gulf and China.

The National also reports that Staveley – who has previously attempted to buy Liverpool – is impressed by the "commercial success of Manchester City under Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed's ownership".

The Abu Dhabi United Group has invested heavily in City since buying the club in 2008.

FourFourTwo Arabia editor Ali Khaled told The National: "There are a lot of similarities between Newcastle now and Manchester City before the Sheikh Mansour acquisition.

“The quality and size of St James’s Park, the loyal fanbase (and) the close ties with the local community in the Newcastle area all point to the same potential, both in terms of success on the pitch and off of it.”

