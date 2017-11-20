Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners 'table £300m bid' for Newcastle

Amanda Staveley's consortium have bid £300million for Newcastle United, according to a report.

Sky News are reporting that PCP Capital Partners, headed up by Staveley, have formally lodged a bid for the club after a period of due diligence.

"PCP Partners headed by Amanda Staveley has tabled a formal takeover bid for Newcastle United Football Club in the region of £300m and they hope to get exclusivity on talks this week," tweeted Sky News.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley formally put the club up for sale last month.

And Staveley's group was one of a number of potential buyers to sign non-disclosure agreements over the past few weeks.

The financier has been looking through the club's books.

Sky News add that "PCP's money is a combination of Ms Staveley's equity and that of her major investors, which include funds based in the Middle East".

Newcastle have made no comment on the report.