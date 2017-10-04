Amanda Staveley weighs up Premier League options after Newcastle visit

Financier Amanda Staveley is looking at a number of Premier League clubs as she considers takeover opportunities.

Staveley was at St James’s Park on Sunday to watch Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The fund manager – who was not at the sold-out stadium as a guest of the club – is understood to have met manager Rafa Benitez after the game.

Staveley – who runs PCP Capital Partners, which has assets in excess of £28billion – is looking to buy a top-flight club.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley made it clear in the summer that he was prepared to sell the club.

“If somebody would like come along and take this seat and fund Newcastle with a nought on the end with their wealth more than me, I will not stand in Newcastle United’s way,” said Ashley, who bought the club a decade ago for £134million.

Ashley– who also said the club had to generate its own funds as he was unwilling invest any more money – is also prepared to consider a partial sale.

Staveley, however, is yet to make a formal approach to the club, which is ninth in the Premier League.

And the 44-year-old is also considering other options.

United, meanwhile, have held early discussions with other interested parties.

A number of potential buys are understood to have signed non-disclosure agreements.