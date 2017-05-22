Andre Gray set for contract talks as Newcastle weigh up move

Sean Dyche was coy on the future of Andre Gray as Newcastle United consider a summer move for the Burnley striker.

Gray is out of contract in a year’s time and is set for talks on a new deal at Turf Moor.

Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all monitoring Gray’s situation at Burnley, beaten at home by West Ham United yesterday.

If the 25-year-old doesn’t agree to a new deal, he will be sold.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants to sign a striker in the summer, and Gray has been discussed after a nine-goal campaign in the Premier League.

Asked about possible departures from the club, Burnley manager Dyche said: “I’ve never been at this club and never had a rumour about someone.

“It’s nothing new to me. It’s a year-on-year situation.”

It was reported over the weekend that Gray would not sign a new deal at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Grant Hanley, signed last year from Blackburn Rovers, is a target for a number of Championship clubs.

The 25-year-old is interesting Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County and could move on after only a year on Tyneside.

Hanley made a handful of starts during United’s Championship campaign. While frustrated not to have played more games, Hanley doesn’t regret moving to St James’s Park.

Asked about the move, Hanley said: “Definitely I’m happy I came here.

“You can’t let a chance like his pass you by.”

“If a team like Newcastle wants to sign you then it’s a no-brainer.”