Andros Townsend reveals the reception he's expecting on his return to Newcastle

Andros Townsend has spoken about his first return to St James's Park.

The winger left Newcastle United in the wake of the club's relegation in the 2015-16 season.

Townsend joined tomorrow's opponents Crystal Palace, who are bottom of the Premier League ahead of the home fixture.

The 26-year-old shone in his short St James's Park career, but he doesn't believe he will be forgiven by United fans for leaving the relegated club.

"I’m not sure I’ll get a good reception, but I had a fantastic time there," said Townsend.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t end well, but I thoroughly enjoyed my time there with the fans and I’m looking forward to going there and see a few familiar faces. I’ll enjoy it.

“Ultimately, we are going there for business, to win a football match, and that’s all I’m focused on."

Townsend is now managed by Roy Hodgson, who left him out of the England squad for last year's European Championships.

Palace claimed their first points of the season last weekend when they beat Premier League champions Chelsea.

"You saw how well we were playing towards the end of last season, and I have no doubt in my mind that we’ll get to that again under Roy," said Townsend.