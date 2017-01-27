Andy Woodman gives his verdict on Newcastle under Rafa Benitez

Former Newcastle United goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman has spoken about the club's revival under Rafa Benitez.

Woodman left St James's Park in the summer of 2015 to be reunited with Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace.

The 45-year-old had been recruited at Newcastle by Pardew, who was dismissed at Selhurst Park last month.

Woodman – who had a spell as a player at tomorrow's FA Cup opponents Oxford United – has been speaking about his time at St james's Park ahead of tomorrow's fourth-round tie at the Kassam Stadium.

Newcastle side are second in the Championship.

“My time at Newcastle was fantastic," Woodman told the Oxford Mail. “It is a massive club with unbelievable support.

“Certainly, I would say that both are big clubs in the environment they are in at the moment – probably even more so from Newcastle’s point of view.

“The manager (Rafa Benitez) there has done a fantastic job and has rotated his side all season.

“Although he might put out what people will not think is his strongest side, the squad he has assembled there is still full of quality.

“Oxford will have to be at their best and hope Newcastle are maybe thinking about the league on the day.”

Woodman's son Freddie, also a goalkeeper, signed a new long-term deal at United last year.

The 19-year-old is on a half-season loan at Kilmarnock.