Angry Rafa Benitez hits out at 'mistakes' which cost Newcastle against Bournemouth

Rafa Benitez said Newcastle United's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth was "self-inflicted".

An injury-time goal from Steve Cook claimed all three points for Eddie Howe's side at St James's Park.

Newcastle dominated the first half, but didn't take their chances. Dwight Gayle also had a goal disallowed for offside.

And Bournemouth were the more dangerous team after the break.

Asked about Gayle's disallowed strike, United manager Benitez said: “I'll not talk about the decisions, because I'm not very happy with the decisions.

“Once you lose, it doesn’t matter if it's tough or not. We lost. We didn't do what we had to do in a lot of occasions.

“We made mistakes, and in the end we paid for that.

“We gave the ball away easy without great pressing. We were giving them chances to counter attack.

“We were making mistakes in possession, easy mistakes, not because it was amazing pressing.

“They went direct late on. They knew what they had to do. We gave them the chance to believe they could score. It was a self-inflicted defeat.”