Anthony Knockaert reacts after pipping Newcastle's Dwight Gayle to top EFL award

Anthony Knockaert has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season.

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Knockaert beat Newcastle United striker Gayle and Leeds United's Chris Wood to land the award.

Gayle, however, was named in the EFL's overall team of the season, which is picked from all three Football League divisions.

"I am very happy that I have won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season," said the 25-year-old, who was a target for Rafa Benitez last summer.

"I thank my team mates for this and everyone connected with Brighton.

“The award means a lot to me and I am happy that I have achieved an award like this in my career. I will keep on working hard for the rest of the season and keep on doing what I have been doing.”

Championship leaders Brighton and two points ahead of United with five games left to play.

Wood, meanwhile, is the Championship's leading scorer with 24 goals.

And the 25-year-old looks set to finish ahead of Gayle in the scoring chart after the Newcastle striker suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

FOOTBALL MANAGER TEAM OF THE SEASON: David Stockdale (Brighton); Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Sonny Bradley (Plymouth), Enda Stevens (Portsmouth); Anthony Knockaert (Brighton), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Josh Morris (Scunthorpe); Chris Wood (Leeds), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Dwight Gayle (Newcastle).