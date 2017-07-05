Arsenal legend weighs into debate on Kieran Gibbs' future amid Newcastle 'interest'

Kieran GIbbs' days at Arsenal are numbered, according to Nigel Winterburn.

Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for the defender, who found his opportunities limited last season.

The Mirror claim that the 27-year-old is available for £15million.

Asked about Gibbs and speculation linking him to United by bwin former Arsenal defender Winterburn said: "I think there comes a point in every player’s career where you have to make a decision on the amount of game time you believe you are going to realistically play.

"I would suggest that maybe Monreal would be first choice for the left-back position, and Kieran has always been a little bit of a back-up. Then you bring in another new left-back, you start to ask questions of yourself and ‘where does that put me?’.

"My gut feeling is that Kieran will move on at some stage, whether it will be before the season starts or whether it will be in the January transfer window.

"Maybe he just wants to see what happens and how much game time he gets. It’s very rare that you have three left-backs at a football club, so if you look at it from that point of view, I think that Kieran will move on.

"When that becomes public, he will have to look at the teams and the quality of who are coming in and where he wants to go.

"He doesn’t have to move straight away if he doesn’t feel it is right for him at the moment. He can sit on his contract and wait to see how things are developing for Arsenal and then for different clubs coming in and if not this transfer (window), than maybe January."