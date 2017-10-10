Attitude, application and football intelligence - the theory behind Newcastle’s transformation under Rafa Benitez

“You have to judge your players, you have to decide who can improve and what margin they have to improve.”

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has opened up on his process of moulding a second tier title winning side, full of players many saw as Championship quality, into a Premier League team who have proven they’re more than capable of competing.

At the start of the campaign there was a cloud looming over St James’s Park.

A lack of summer investment, which many had seen as a given, and a run of three straight defeats to open up the season had pundits predicting United were headed straight back where they came from.

But fast forward five top flight outings, three wins, a loss and a draw against Liverpool later, and the forecast is a fair bit brighter.

Few of those pundits are now saying the Magpies will struggle, in fact most are claiming United will stay up comfortably. That despite the fact eight or nine of the team that has been sent out by Benitez this season were his trusted lieutenants last season, with the only ‘new’ recruits to have had any real impact being Sunderland outcast Javier Manquillo, Stoke reject Joselu and midfield maestro Mikel Merino.

Football is a fickle world.

But how has manager Benitez worked wonders with a team written off by so many?

Continuity has certainly played its part, its been a key factor in Bournemouth and Burnley’s recent success, but Benitez puts a lot of it down attitude, intelligence and application.

“Quality is not just that they can pass, they can put the ball in the top corner or things like that,” he said when asked about how he judged whether a player will cut it in the top flight.

“It’s about whether they can understand the game, and whether they have the margin to improve.

“Some players you can see that, maybe, they can improve a lot, and others who you think are close to their maximum level. It’s something you have to consider.”

Benitez uses the under-the-radar signing of Isaac Hayden last summer as the key example, as well as pointing to the, at the time, criticised completion of the Christian Atsu transfer.

“When we signed Hayden, he is a young player so he can improve. How much? We don’t yet know,” said the manager.

“It depends on him too - on how much he wants to learn, if he listens to you and pays attention to details in the training sessions. You have to feel that they want to.

“For example Atsu. Some people were saying at the beginning: ‘Oh Atsu, why will we keep Atsu?’ But he is very cheap now in the market and you can see he can improve.

“Can he be at the level that we need for him to do ‘this’ or ‘that’? I don’t know, but he’s someone that you know has improved and will keep improving because he’s keen to learn.”

Football intelligence is something Benitez always turns back to when evaluating his players, which is why the likes of Chancel Mbemba, who still does not speak English, and Aleksandar Mitrovic have never been far from the United exit door.

A leopard never changes its spots and Benitez has, and always will, like his players to have the smarts to adapt, influence and carry out detailed plans in games. He goes on: “Attitude is the main attribute. Game intelligence is also important, but it is quite difficult to get that in any division at this time.

“But attitude is crucial if you want to improve. And after that, it’s important that you are buying the attributes of the players you need.

“You have a lot of players, with it being a young squad, who can improve and get better. How much? It depends on each one individually.

“I can give every one the same message, and one player will receive the message in one way, but another in a different way.

“So it depends on your ability and whether you understand our idea and you will go and work with it. Some players will take 10 per cent of the message you give them, some 20, some 30.

“What you have to do is recognise, whether they are in the Championship or the Premier League, how much they can improve.

“You have to judge your players, you have to decide who can improve and what margin they have to improve.”

As far as summers go the last one was the stuff of nightmares for Benitez, he hopes better in January.

The manager admits that no matter how meagre the budget, he’d like to add players as clever without the ball, as they are with it.

“I wanted to do certain things in the market because in the Premier League you have less possession, so you have to address these things.”