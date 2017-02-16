Ayoze Perez is looking for Newcastle to pile on the misery for Villa – after a well-earned breather

Ayoze Perez's challenged his Newcastle United team-mates to pile on the misery for Aston Villa – and take another step towards the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez's side lead the Championship by a point after Tuesday night's 2-2 draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Newcastle return to action on Monday night when big-spending Villa visit St James's Park for a televised game.

Steve Bruce's struggling side are 16th in the table after losing five of their last six league games.

But Perez – who scored his eighth goal of the season against Norwich – is still expecting a "tough" match against Villa, who held United to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park earlier in the season.

"A few more days to rest and recover and to be focused on Aston Villa, which is going to be another tough game," said the forward.

"They know how to play against us. At home, it's even tougher, so we have to deal with it and try to get the points. That's the important thing."

Newcastle's away form is better than that at St James's Park, where visiting teams put men behind the ball and frustrate them.

United have been at their best this season playing a counter-attacking game on their travels.

"It's very different when you play at home," said Perez. "They come to do a good job defending, and it's really hard to break down.

"It's very different, which is why the form away and the form at home is very different.

"We have to fight until the end. It's one less game, and hopefully three more points at home against Aston Villa."