Ayoze Perez returns for Newcastle, Sammy Ameobi on bench

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for Newcastle United's game against Brentford.

The two club's face meet at 12,673-capacity Griffin Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Second-placed United will be backed by 1,660 fans on their first visit to the stadium since 1992.

Newcastle, two points behind Brighton and Hove Albion have lost two of their last three Championship fixtures.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Hayden, Colback; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran; Gayle

