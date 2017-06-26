'Back Rafa Benitez before it's too late' - David Ginola orders Newcastle chief Mike Ashley to get the chequebook out

David Ginola has begged Newcastle United chief Mike Ashley to give Rafa Benitez a 'chance' in the summer transfer market.

United have failed to land any of their main transfer targets in recent weeks, seeing a deal for Eibar's Florian Lejeune stall, while missing out on the signing of Tammy Abraham, Willy Caballero, Ruben Semedo and seemingly Fabian Delph, Eliaquim Mangala and Pepe Reina.

This has left Benitez frustrated, especially with the Magpies set to return to training in less than a week.

And Ginola feels that the Spaniard is not being given the tools to do the job at St James's Park.

The former hero reckons owner Ashley must get the chequebook out ahead of United's return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Talksport, Ginola said: "You need to provide a manager like Rafa Benitez with all the amenities to help him to be successful in the Premier League.

"Just give him the possibility and the chance to compete.

"The fans are so happy to be back in the Premier League and they need to see the club a little bit more involved [in transfer market].

"You can’t just stand there and watch - players will go around and sign for clubs and all of a sudden it is too late.”

Meanwhile, reports in Spain suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign reported Newcastle target Carles Alena.

The Barcelona youngster may be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer, with Barca keen to tie him down to a new deal.

According to AS, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to offer the player first-team football in order to seal the deal.