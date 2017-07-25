Blackpool loan move is window of opportunity for young Newcastle prospect Sean Longstaff

Highly-rated Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff believes his loan move to Blackpool is the “perfect” opportunity to develop his career.

The 19-year-old has joined the League One side until January, after making 17 appearances on loan at Scottish side Kilmarnock last season.

"I'm really happy, I think it’s a great move," Longstaff told Blackpool’s official website after completing a move to the Lancashire club.

"The staff have obviously done their research on me and seem to like me, so I'm just grateful for the chance and hopefully I can repay them and the fans," he added.

Longstaff, who made his first appearance for the Tangerines in a 7-0 pre-season victory at Radcliffe Borough on Saturday, is looking forward to playing in England’s third tier but is still hopeful of forging a successful career on Tyneside.

"I'm still only 19 so it’s just about playing games and obviously League One is the perfect level for me to do it," he said.

"If I do well at this level, then you never know what can happen back at Newcastle."

The attacking midfielder spoke highly of his time in Scotland, where he was able to learn from some of Kilmarnock’s senior players.

"Playing at Kilmarnock was great and some of the established professionals in the game, like Kris Boyd and Gary Dicker, were great with us," said Longstaff

"That was the first step on the ladder and hopefully this is the next one for me and just as successful.

Blackpool manager Gary Bower said: "He's someone who made a big impression with Kilmarnock last season.

"He's very good on the ball and I'm sure he'll contribute his fair share of goals and assists."