Blow for Huddersfield ahead of Newcastle's visit

David Wagner and Garry Monk have been handed touchline bans by the Football Association for their roles in the touchline melee that marred Huddersfield Town's win over Leeds United earlier this month.

Wagner has been handed a two-game ban, while Monk, his counterpart at Leeds, will serve a one-match suspension after the pair were sent to the stands following a clash that sparked ugly scenes at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both clubs were fined £10,000 and warned about their future conduct after admitting FA charges of failing to control their players during Huddersfield's 2-1 win.

The ban means Wagner will be forced to watch from the stands as his third-placed Huddersfield side take on Manchester City in their FA Cup fifth-round replay before completing the ban in a crucial game at home to Newcastle United in the Championship on Saturday evening.

Monk, meanwhile, will miss Friday's trip to Birmingham City for his role in the altercation, which saw him collide with Wagner as the Huddersfield manager celebrated a late winner before a host of players got involved.