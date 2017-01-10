Blow for Newcastle as Chelsea BLOCK loan move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Antonio Conte says Ruben Loftus-Cheek will NOT be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan.

A clutch of clubs, including Newcastle United, were bidding to take the midfielder on a temporary deal in this month's transfer window.

But Chelsea manager Conte will not allow the 20-year-old to leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

"Ruben is an important player for Chelsea," Conte told talkSPORT.

"He must know this. We trust a lot on him.

"For this reason, it's important to work a lot and to take satisfaction with our team."

On a loan move, Conte added: "No, No. Absolutely (he's not leaving). I don't want this. For Ruben I don't want this.

"He knows this and the club knows this. I want him to stay because he's ready to play for the first team.

"If he shows me he wants to play, he knows that he plays."