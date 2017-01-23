Bolton wait on transfer breakthrough at Newcastle

Bolton Wanderers still hope to take Sammy Ameobi back to the Macron Stadium.

The forward returned to Newcastle United from a half-season loan at the League One club earlier this month.

Bolton hope to re-sign Ameobi – who came off the bench in Saturday's 4-0 win over Rotherham United – before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

But the club must first wait and see whether the Championship leaders succeed in bringing in one or more of their own transfer targets.

In a statement, Bolton chairman Ken Anderson said: "Sammy Ameobi came off the bench for Newcastle United on Saturday.

"We haven't given up hope of him coming back if Newcastle do manage to bring in the players they are targeting or their African Cup of Nations players return early. We are watching matters there carefully.

"One good thing from our point of view is that Sammy cannot play anywhere else this season now as he has figured for two clubs."

Ameobi's appearance against Rotherham was his first for Newcastle since May 2015.

Speaking after the game, the 24-year-old – who is out of contract in the summer – indicated that his preference was to stay at United for the rest of the season.