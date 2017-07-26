Borussia Dortmund midfielder undergoes medical ahead of Newcastle move

Borussia Dortmund midfielder MIkel Merino has been pictured on Tyneside ahead of a move to Newcastle United.
Merino is set to complete a switch to St James's Park.
The proposed season-long loan move is understood to be with a view to a permanent transfer to Newcastle.
Merino was photographed outside the Freeman Hospital this afternoon by Twitter user @MichaelGladders.
The 21-year-old reportedly has a £6.2million release clause in his contract at the Bundesliga club.
The Pamplona-born player joined Dortmund from Osasuna last year.
However, Merino made just seven appearances for the club last season.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.