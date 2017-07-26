Borussia Dortmund midfielder undergoes medical ahead of Newcastle move

Have your say

Borussia Dortmund midfielder MIkel Merino has been pictured on Tyneside ahead of a move to Newcastle United.

Merino is set to complete a switch to St James's Park.

The proposed season-long loan move is understood to be with a view to a permanent transfer to Newcastle.

Merino was photographed outside the Freeman Hospital this afternoon by Twitter user @MichaelGladders.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a £6.2million release clause in his contract at the Bundesliga club.

The Pamplona-born player joined Dortmund from Osasuna last year.

However, Merino made just seven appearances for the club last season.