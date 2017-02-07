BREAKING: Cheick Tiote signs two-year deal with Chinese club

Cheick Tiote has completed a move to Chinese second division club Beijing Enterprises.

The midfielder's move, which was been announced in China, is expected to be confirmed by Newcastle United later today.

Tiote had travelled to the country late last week to undergo a medical.

And the 30-year-old has now finally ended his long association with Newcastle after two injury-hit years on the fringes at St James's Park.

The Ivory Coast international – who joined United in the summer of 2010 – made 156 appearances for the club.

Tiote's only goal came in Newcastle's famous 4-4 draw against Arsenal.