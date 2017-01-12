Brentford's Scott Hogan set to return against Newcastle – looking for a hat-trick

Scott Hogan's set to face Newcastle United as Brentford wait on an improved offer for the striker.

The Championship club have turned down three bids from West Ham United for Hogan, who they value in the £15million bracket.

Hogan missed last weekend's FA Cup win over Eastleigh through a buttock injury, but the 24-year-old is fit to face Newcastle.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith will speak to Hogan before making a decision on his involvement in Saturday's game at Griffin Park.

Smith said: “His buttock is fine. He's trained all week and is available for selection.

“Finding out where his head is at is a conversation I'll have with him Friday morning. There's been a lot of speculation and offers coming in for him.

“He's got a value to us, and we want to keep him at the football club unless a bid that meets the valuation comes in.

“He's been no different. He's trained well and enjoyed it. He's scored a few goals in training, and he always enjoys it when he does that.

“You have to have the chat with him and see whether he thinks it'll affect him for the game. I don't think it will, but it's conversation I'll have with him.

"He is a driven person, and you can see that by his demeanour on the pitch.

"His goalscoring record since he has come back has been excellent.

“I fully expect him to want the opportunity to score a hat-trick against Newcastle, and show people who may question his credentials that he can do it.”

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is an admirer of Hogan, who joined Brentford from Rochdale in 2014.

However, United will not be drawn into a bidding war for Hogan.