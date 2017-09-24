Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Three-game winning run comes to an end

Newcastle United's impressive winning win came to an end on the South Coast this afternoon.

Rafa Benitez's side were beaten 1-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tomer Hemed scored the only goal of the game at the Amex Stadium.

United had been looking to build on a run of three successive Premier League victories which had taken them as high as fourth.

The club ended the weekend in seventh place.

Newcastle, unchanged from last weekend's win over Stoke City, had the best two chances of the first half.

Rafa Benitez

Matt Ritchie floated a corner to Mikel Merino, whose volley was pushed away by Mathew Ryan.

One-time United target Anthony Knockaert started a good move in the 12th minute. The winger powered forward, but, fortunately for Newcastle, he was in the way of Pascal Gross' eventual shot.

Joselu – who had missed a series of chances against Stoke – somehow dragged a shot wide of Ryan's goal in the 22nd minute.

Brighton's breakthrough came after the break.

Jamaal Lascelles conceded a free-kick to the left of goal which Gross delivered to Dale Stephens at the far post. Stephens headed the ball to Hemed, who turned and shot past a helpless Rob Elliot.

Elliot somehow kept out a shot from Solly March with his foot in the 57th minute as Hughton's side pushed for a second goal.

Benitez sent Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle on in the second half.

The pair have formed a strong axis in the Championship, but they couldn't conjure up an equaliser in the final 20 minutes.

And Brighton saw the game out to claim all three points.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; Knockaert (Murphy, 79), Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Hemed. Subs not used: Krul, Rosenior, Huenemeier, Schelotto, Izquierdo, Brown.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba; Hayden (Shelvey, 67), Merino; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu (Gayle, 70). Subs not used: Darlow, Gamez, Manquillo, Diame, Murphy.

Goal: Hemed 51

Bookings: Knockaert 13, Duffy 77

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Attendance: 30,468