Brighton's Tim Krul cleared to play AGAINST Newcastle

Tim Krul's season-long loan at Brighton and Hove Albion has been converted into a permanent move.

And the goalkeeper is now clear to play in Sunday's meeting between the two sides at the Amex Stadium.

Krul made his Brighton debut in last night's 1-0 extra-time Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old won praise after pulling of a series of saves at the Vitality Stadium.

Brighton manager Hughton said: “I felt he was very good and very assured.

"Some of the saves that he made weren’t very difficult, but he needed to show good hands. Overall, it was a very assured performance.”

Krul tweeted: "Great to get my first minutes in the cup for @OfficialBHAFC. Shame we didn't win but lots of positives to take from it."

The Holland international was reunited with Hughton at the Premier League club on transfer deadline day last month.

Newcastle and Brighton today confirmed that the switch has been made permanent, meaning Krul is eligible to play against his former team.

Krul had been under contract at St James's Park until next summer.