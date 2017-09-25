Brighton's Tomer Hemed charged over 'accidental' stamp on Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin

Tomer Hemed has been charged over his "accidental" stamp on Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin.

Hemed scored in Brighton and Hove Albion's 1-0 win over Rafa Benitez's side at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

However, the forward also appeared to stamp on Yedlin late in the Premier League game.

The incident was missed by referee Andre Marriner, and he has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

A statement from the FA read: "Tomer Hemed has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

"The Brighton & Hove Albion player was involved in an incident with Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin in the 88th minute of the game on Sunday (September 24 2017).

"He has until 6pm on Tuesday (26 September 2017) to respond to the charge."

Yedlin reacted to the incident after the game.

“I felt something on my calf," said Yedlin. "I didn’t see anything.

"Whether it was accidental or not, it doesn’t really matter now, but I’m sure whoever is on the committee that punishes that sort of thing will figure it out.”