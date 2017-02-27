Brighton winger claims Championship leaders have 'nothing to fear' against Newcastle

Jamie Murphy says Brighton and Hove Albion have nothing to fear from Newcastle United.

The two clubs meet at the Amex Stadium tomorrow in a top-of-the-table Championship clash.

Brighton lead Newcastle by a point after Saturday's convincing 3-0 win over Reading.

Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw at St James's Park by Bristol City earlier in the day.

Murphy scored against Reading, and the winger is relishing United's visit to the Amex Stadium.

Asked if Brighton had anything to fear from Rafa Benitez's side, Murphy told The Argus: “No, I don’t think so.

"Reading are a good side, Newcastle are a good side. It’s up to us to be on our game and to be better than them."

Murphy played for Sheffield United against Newcastle in a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2015.

“I’ve only played them in a pre-season friendly, never in a competitive game," said the 27-year-old. "I didn’t get on up at St James’s Park.

“They are obviously a big club. We could see that when we went there.

"They’ve got a great stadium and great fans, but us too. We are building down here.

“The stadium’s fantastic, the fans are great. Who knows where we could be in five or ten years?”