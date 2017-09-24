Brighton winger explains why he turned down Newcastle offer

Solly March has spoken about his decision to shun an offer from Newcastle United.

The winger joined this afternoon's opponents Brighton and Hove Albion from non-league Lewes in 2011.

March also had an offer from Newcastle at the time.

The 23-year-old, however, has no regrets about the move.

"What’s happened was probably for the best – staying local with Brighton definitely gave me more of a chance of making it," said the Eastbourne-born player.

"It was the right thing do – it’s worked out well so far, and hopefully it stays that way."

A win for Newcastle at the Amex Stadium would take the club back up to fourth place.

Brighton, meanwhile, are 17th in the Premier League table.

March said: “It’s a big game and we need something from it. I’m excited to get out there on Sunday, and hopefully create some good moments and win the game."

On his own adaptation to the Premier League, he added: “I feel comfortable, but I’ve definitely got more to give.

"Hopefully, I can show that over the next few games. I’m enjoying it, and hopefully I can enjoy it for a bit longer than just this season.”