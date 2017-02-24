Bristol City boss Lee Johnson faces axe, if he loses at Newcastle United tomorrow - reports

Should Bristol City lose at St James's Park tomorrow their manager Lee Johnson could face the axe, according to reports.

But that has not stopped the gaffer from claiming he will go on the offence against Rafa Benitez's Newcastle on Tyneside.

The Robins are on a dismal run of 10 defeats from their last 13. And one look at the Championship table tells you they are right in a relegation battle with just two points separating them and the bottom three.

And reports in this morning's Mirror claim that chairman Steve Lansdown, who backed his manager in the January window, is ready to sack Johnson, with fears of League One football next season rife.

A petition has also been started by fans to get the gaffer, who has had the Ashton Gate top job for 12 months, removed from his position.

But despite all of that pressure, and facing a trip to the league leaders, Johnson is in buoyant mood.

And the boss wants to make sure his side, who he claims are massive underdogs, go on the front foot.

"We go there as the underdog," Johnson said.

"Obviously it’s going to be a tough game but we have to get some spirit back – find that aggression and passion in our play to go and make things happen.

"If you’re low on confidence, what comes next is you run about and put your foot in. You do everything you can to make something happen in a physical sense.

"I’m certainly going to pick a team that’s going to run about, get tight to people and give Bristol City fans pride in the shirt.

"I haven’t lost the belief and I’m not going to lose it, because belief is such a big part of it.

"I’m up for the fight and I have to make sure everyone else is.”

As a player Johnson played for City at St James's in a draw the last time United were promoted from the second tier in 2009/10.

And he says the players have not only got to give their all, they've got to enjoy the occasion, in front of what will no doubt be another 50,000+ crowd.

"It’s a fantastic place to play," he said.

"The players have to go there and enjoy it, having come off the field victorious knowing they’ve given everything they’ve got.

"We will feel like we’ve got a point to prove and we’ve got to go there and put in a good performance that people can be proud of."