Burnley v Newcastle Utd: Dyche not worried by Clarets’ lack of Turf Moor victories

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is not worried over his side’s home form, going into Monday night’s Turf Moor clash with Newcastle United.

The Clarets have taken more points away from home this term, with just one home win so far.

“It doesn’t worry me, because we have only been beaten once,” said Dyche as Burnley, in eighth, welcome the seventh-top Magpies.

“And if that continues, I will be pretty happy.

“We were so strong at home last year and we’re not miles off that this year, the way we’ve been performing.”

“Maybe teams are treating us differently don’t forget. They are maybe coming with a different game plan than what they were last season.

“That’s to be considered, as well, which we do look at that.

“But we’re not miles away from our home form being strong as well, so I’ve been very pleased overall.”

Ex-Leeds United striker Chris Wood, Burnley’s record signing, is “touch and go” for the Newcastle game. Sam Vokes could return from a stomach strain.

Dyche said: “Woody has a chance, but he’s touch and go for Monday.

“He’s responded well to treatment.”

Meanwhile, Dwight Gayle is fit for Newcastle, having missed last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace with a calf problem.

Massadio Haidara is also fit after recovering from a recent injury, though Paul Dummett remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Asked about injuries, boss Rafa Benitez said: “We have good news, because still we have Dummett (unavailable), and that’s it.”