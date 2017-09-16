Search

Chancel Mbemba and DeAndre Yedlin recalled to Newcastle's starting XI

Ciaran Clark and Chancel Mbemba
Rafa Benitez has recalled DeAndre Yedlin and Chancel Mbemba to his Newcastle United starting XI.

Benitez's side take on Stoke City at St James's Park (3pm kick-off) looking for a third successive Premier League victory.

United's manager has recalled fit-again defensive pair DeAndre Yedlin and Chancel Mbemba along with Christian Atsu.

Rafa Benitez

Yedlin has been sidelined since late July, while Mbemba returned from international duty with DR Congo earlier this month with a hamstring injury.

Winger Atsu also returns to the team in place of Jacob Murphy, who started last weekend's 1-0 win over Swansea City.

Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle are again on the bench, while former Stoke striker Joselu continues up front.

Joselu, signed for £5million last month, has spoken about his move to Newcastle ahead of the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba; Hayden, Merino; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Woodman, Lejeune, Manquillo, Diame, Murphy, Shelvey, Gayle.