Chancel Mbemba keeps Newcastle place as Yoan Gouffran wins recall

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this evening's game at Hillsborough.

Benitez's second-placed side take on Sheffield Wednesday in a televised Championship game (5.30pm kick-off).

And Benitez has recalled forward Yoan Gouffran to his team in place of Christian Atsu, who drops down to the bench.

Chancel Mbemba again starts in defence alongside captain Jamaal Lascelles, while Aleksandar Mitrovic, left in midweek, is among the substitutes along with fellow striker Daryl Murphy.

Newcastle trail Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion by two points.

Crucially, United are 10 points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield Town, beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Benitez laid a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial this morning.

The former Liverpool manager was paying his respects to the 96 fans who lost their lives in the 1989 disaster at the stadium.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Anita, Lascelles, Mbemba, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran; Gayle. Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Haidara, Ameobi, Atsu, Mitrovic, Murphy.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY: Westwood, Hunt, Lees, Loovens, Pudil, Wallace, Bannan, Jones, Reach, Fletcher, Hooper. Subs: Wildsmith, Winnall, Palmer, Rhodes, Semedo, Sasso, Forestieri.

